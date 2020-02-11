|
Of Emsdale, peacefully at Hospice Huntsville on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in her 89th year. Una Nichol, beloved wife of the late August Nichol. Dear mother of Charles , Ed (Karen), Jim, Sharon Hellam (Butch) and predeceased by infant sons John and Wayne Nichol. Proud grandmother of Robert, Adam (Jenna), Tammy (Mike), Kevin (Rain), Derek (Wendy), Dean (Becky) and Neil. Great grandmother of Ellie, Avery, Joseph, Shawn, Alyssa, Jesse, Alex , Tom, Michael, Jacob, Gavin, Hailey, Alyssa, Jared and Allie. Great-great-grandmother of Phoebe, Odin. Survived by sisters Mona Schamehorn (late Allen), Leona Brown (late Roy), Sheila Darnell (late Ron). And predeceased by her parents Robert and Myrtle Ledder and siblings: Marie Leeder, Audrey Davis (late Bill), Velva Rainey (late Ted) and Calvin Leeder (late Doreen). Family will receive visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls on Monday February 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of the late Una Nichol will follow in the chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Reverend Edna Murdy officiating. Spring interment at St. Mark's Cemetery in Emsdale. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Feb. 11, 2020