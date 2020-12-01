Mr. Wilhelmus A. VAN GROOTEL Of Katrine Passed peacefully at Health Sciences North in Sudbury on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 92. Bill Van Grootel, beloved husband of the late Mia Van Grootel (nee Slaats). Dear father of Trudy Van Grootel and the late James Van Grootel (Cheryl). Loving Opa to Brittany, Laini, Zackary, Jamie, Samantha and great Opa to Heydyn, Savannah, Sahara, Briella, Angelina, Alicia and Jason. Fondly remembered by all his family and friends. Arrangements for the late Bill Van Grootel are being handled privately with the family and have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com