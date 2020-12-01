1/1
Wilhelmus A. VAN GROOTEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilhelmus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Wilhelmus A. VAN GROOTEL Of Katrine Passed peacefully at Health Sciences North in Sudbury on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 92. Bill Van Grootel, beloved husband of the late Mia Van Grootel (nee Slaats). Dear father of Trudy Van Grootel and the late James Van Grootel (Cheryl). Loving Opa to Brittany, Laini, Zackary, Jamie, Samantha and great Opa to Heydyn, Savannah, Sahara, Briella, Angelina, Alicia and Jason. Fondly remembered by all his family and friends. Arrangements for the late Bill Van Grootel are being handled privately with the family and have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved