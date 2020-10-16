1/1
Of Burk's Falls Peacefully at the Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in his 82nd year. Bill Leggett, beloved son of the late Gordon and Eileen (nee Brown) Leggett. Cherished brother of Marion Rogers (late Allen), Vernon Leggett (Bernice) and Ralph Leggett. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by his other relatives and many friends. Family will receive visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1 - 5 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of the late Bill Leggett will be conducted in the chapel on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Linda Newnham officiating. Interment at Chetwynd Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to Hospice Huntsville would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Registration is required to attend the service and visitation. To register please RSVP on the obituary page at www.opatovksyfuneralhome.com call the funeral home at 705-382-3222. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks are mandatory. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Oct. 16, 2020.
