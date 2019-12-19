Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Burton Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton F Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burton F Anderson Obituary
Burton F. Anderson, DDS, 95, a resident of Northbrook for over 65 years, passed away December 7, 2019. Beloved husband for 73 years of Janet Anderson nee Runkel; loving father of Karen McKelvie (LaVern Bills), Judith (Kevin) O'Connor and the late Nancy Brown; cherished grandfather of Katie (Kenny) Satzinger, Molly O'Connor (Jack Kramarczyk) and Kerry O'Connor; proud great grandfather of Gretchen Satzinger, Eli Satzinger, and Sage Kramarczyk. Dr. Anderson was a veteran of the US Army and was stationed in France during WWII. He was a graduate of Carleton College where he met his wife and then received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School. Dr. Anderson was a dentist in Northbrook for many years. A memorial service was held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Village Presbyterian Church,1300 Shermer, Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Village Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund or the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
Published in The Northbrook Tower on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -