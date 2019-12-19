|
Burton F. Anderson, DDS, 95, a resident of Northbrook for over 65 years, passed away December 7, 2019. Beloved husband for 73 years of Janet Anderson nee Runkel; loving father of Karen McKelvie (LaVern Bills), Judith (Kevin) O'Connor and the late Nancy Brown; cherished grandfather of Katie (Kenny) Satzinger, Molly O'Connor (Jack Kramarczyk) and Kerry O'Connor; proud great grandfather of Gretchen Satzinger, Eli Satzinger, and Sage Kramarczyk. Dr. Anderson was a veteran of the US Army and was stationed in France during WWII. He was a graduate of Carleton College where he met his wife and then received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School. Dr. Anderson was a dentist in Northbrook for many years. A memorial service was held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Village Presbyterian Church,1300 Shermer, Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Village Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund or the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
Published in The Northbrook Tower on Dec. 19, 2019