|
|
Edna (99 1/2 years of age) entered eternal rest peacefully on Thursday, December 26th, 2019. She resided in Minnesota with her children, but she was born and lived the majority of her life in Glenview, Illinois. She was baptized and a confirmed member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenview. Edna attended Immanual Lutheran School and graduated from New Trier High School in 1939. She married her husband in 1943, and they raised their four children in Glenview.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Alvin Harvey (Tige), from Morton Grove, Illinois. Parents, Fred and Ella (Knoll) Butzow, 7 Siblings, Margaret Werner, Erwin, Edward, Fred, Laura vonderLinden, Adeline vonderLinden and Arthur. Also, nephews, Ron Butzow and Bob vonderLinden and Great Grandchildren, Gwendolyn Steele, Brendan Wakeling.
Survived by her four children, Constance (John) Walsh, Thomas (Patricia), Darlene (Frank) Gertz, Sandy Bailey, host of Nieces and Nephews. Granchildren, Jennifer (Walsh) Mustful, David Walsh, Andrea (Yehl) Cacka, Tracy (Yehl) McKee, Jami (Gertz) Steele, Anthony Gertz, Casey (Lange) Kugler, Alyson (Lange) Johnson, William Bailey. Edna had many Step Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren which were all embraced by her love.
She was a devoted Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Friend, always thinking of others first. Edna was loved by many people she touched in her life. She will be missed and always be remembered by her words of wisdom "Be Thankful".
Edna's interment and celebration of life will be held at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois on her 100th birthday in May.
Published in The Northbrook Tower on Jan. 30, 2020