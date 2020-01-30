|
Stephen Joseph Ginardi, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the JourneyCare Hospice Center in Glenview, Illinois. From his birth in Detroit, Michigan, on September 28, 1948, to his death on Thursday, Stephen brought joy, love, and laughter to the people around him. Stephen was born in Detroit, Michigan to Dominic and Yolanda Ginardi and was the middle of three children. At an early age, Stephen was sent to live with is Uncle Joe and Aunt Mary due to his mother's tuberculosis. He grew up in their loving home until the age of six when he moved back with his parents. Stephen went on to graduate from Redford Union High School in 1966 and the University of Detroit Mercy in 1970 with a degree in Geography. After graduation in 1971 Stephen began his career in travel at American Express. His career choice led him to meet Carmela Josephine Adamo at a 1976 American Express Pacesetters conference. After eight years of Michigan-New York long distance love, the two married on October 20, 1984 in New York. Together they had one daughter, Christina Maria Ginardi. Their small but mighty family moved to Northbrook, Illinois in 1988 where Stephen and Carmela lived many happy years together traveling, antiquing, and watching their daughter grow up, graduate from the University of Notre Dame, and get married. After his retirement from American Express in 2006, Steve worked in circulation at the Northbrook Public Library and cleared many overdue fees for his friends and family. Steve was selfless in all he did and always put his family first. His greatest love was spending time with his family and granddog, Tilda.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carmela; daughter, Christina (Chris Ragni); and granddog, Tilda. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Teresa. Staying true to his wish for no one to make a fuss over him, Stephen requested no funeral or visitation. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to following charities that represent causes near to Stephen's heart:
JourneyCare: https://journeycare.org/donate/
Northbrook Public Library: https://www.northbrook.info/get-involved/support/ways
PAWS Chicago: http://www.pawschicago.org/how-to-help/donate/tributes-and-memorials/
Published in The Northbrook Tower on Jan. 30, 2020