Terrell "Terry" Given, age 67, of Northbrook, IL, passed away on October 6, 2019. He was loved by his wife Sallie Lee Given nee Meyer; children Brian and Courtney Given; siblings Susan (the late Harry J.) Bobin, Pam (Neil) Ott, Jan (Bill) Pochis, the late JoAnne (John) Mosele, and the late Kimberly Maze-Larson. Fond uncle of Trevor Larson and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Shirley Sophie nee Steinert and John Terrell Given. A visitation was held at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, Skokie, and a Funeral Service was held at Grace Lutheran Church Seeds of Grace, Northbrook. Memorials may be made to Kellogg Cancer Center C/O NorthShore Foundation, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, Illinois 60201. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in The Northbrook Tower on Nov. 21, 2019