Victor R. Fernitz, 88, a 58-year resident of Northbrook, passed away August 14th shortly after suffering a stroke.
Vic was the loving husband of the late Mary Frances (nee Reddington) and devoted father of Alison (Gary) Pearson, Jeanine (Steve) Elsberg, David (Louise), Daniel (Kathy), Carol (Dave) Salb, Regina (Alberto) Ruocco, and John (Maria). He was the adored Papa of his 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Vic was born in Chicago, January 20, 1931, to the late Victor R. Fernitz, Sr. and Theresa Veneny, graduated Lane Technical College Prep High School in 1948 and married Mary Frances in 1952. Vic joined Combined Insurance Company of America (now AON) upon graduating high school. He was a dedicated, loyal employee for 44 years, achieved great success, and made many lifelong friends during his tenure at CICA. Upon retirement, he donated his time, energy and knowledge volunteering as a Member and Board Member for the Northbrook and Lincolnshire Rotaries, and as a Board Member for Shore Community Services in Skokie.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2nd at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook, from 9:00AM until time of mass at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shore Community Services, Inc., Administration Center, 8350 Laramie Ave., Skokie, IL 60077; www.shoreservices.org or National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163; www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in The Northbrook Tower on Sept. 12, 2019