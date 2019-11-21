|
|
William Michael Frame, born 10/18/63 Fall River MA, died 10/8/19 Danville PA.
Survived by his three children, Annabel, Christopher and William, his ex-wife, Shelley, his mother Marcia Colby Truslow, his sister, Melissa Frame, nieces, nephews, mother and father in law, and sisters and brothers in law.
Michael was a resident of Northbrook for over 20 years. He also worked for Walgreen Co for over 20 years.
He loved nature, mountains, clouds and stars and wanted to share that love with everyone he knew. He was a generous and loving father and friend.
A memorial for the family will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 2pm at St. Giles Episcopal Church, 3025 Walters Ave. followed by a reception in the hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Shatterproof
101 Merritt 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor
Norwalk, CT 06851
Published in The Northbrook Tower on Nov. 21, 2019