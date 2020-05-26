Home

Stonebriar Community Church
4801 Legendary Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Eleanor Joann (Teel) Parman


1932 - 2020
Eleanor Joann (Teel) Parman Obituary
Eleanor Joann Parman went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 19, 2020 in Murphy, TX. She was born Eleanor Joann Teel on June 29, 1932 in McFall, MO. She is survived by her children, Glenda Hardin (Bill) of Tyler, TX, Philip Parman (Melody) of Allen, TX, Susan Atkins (Mark) of Virginia Beach, VA, her grandchildren Heather Shaid (Trey) of Ben Wheeler, TX, John Hardin (Cara) of Ft. Worth, TX, Mark Hardin of Tyler, TX, Ashley Spencer (Matt) of McKinney, TX, Aaron Parman (Emily) of Anna, TX, Preston Parman (Ashley) of Trenton, TX, Elizabeth Schabinger (Justin) of Vienna, VA, Anna Atkins of Virginia Beach, VA and great grandchildren Ava Spencer, Maddie Spencer, Brice Shaid, Brooks Hardin, James Hardin and Ivy Parman. She is also survived by her siblings Marilyn Crain, Richard (Dick) Teel (Patty), and David Teel and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Parman, her parents Ruby and Crystal Teel and two brothers, Bill Teel and Kenneth Teel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, TX.
Published in North Dallas Gazette on May 28, 2020
Funeral Etiquette
