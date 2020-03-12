|
Jessie Mae Snell was born on February 11, 1936 to the union of Willie Mae Hargers and Sam Pride in Irene, Texas.
Jessie Mae received her formal education at Oak Lawn High School in Waxahachie, Texas.
Jessie Mae Snell accepted Christ as her Savior at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church at the age of 26 where she remained a member and served on the Usher Board.
Jessie Mae Pride was united in holy matrimony with Robert Snell on August 20, 1954 in Waxahachie, Texas. Their union was blessed with ten children.
She was a stay at home mother.
In her leisure, she enjoyed watching Tyler Perry.
Jessie Mae Snell departed this life on March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Snell, daughters; Linda Snell, Margaret Boston, mother; Wille Mae Hargers, father; Sam Pride and sister; Evelyn Hargers.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters; Erma Jean Pride, Williestein Campbell, Irene Snell, sons; Ekor Joe Pride, Robert Earl Snell, Clarence Snell (Demita), David Snell (Margaret), Rickey Snell (Tammy), Kenneth Snell (Felicia), 29 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 20 great great grandchildern, nieces, nephews, family and friends whom will miss her dearly.
Published in North Dallas Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020