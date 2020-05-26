|
|
Lester H. Parman went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 26, 2017 in Allen, TX. He lived in Elkhorn from 1962-1976 and worked for Western Electric Co. in Omaha, NE. Lester was born on July 11, 1926 on a farm near Denver, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrie Abplanalp Parman and Dennis Woodson Parman, and his four brothers George, Loren, John, Dennis, Jr. and one sister, Colette with Dennis Jr. and Colette dying at a young age. Surviving family members include two brothers Charles Parman and Donald Parman; his wife, Eleanor Teel Parman; daughters Glenda Parman Hardin, Susan Parman Atkins and son Philip Parman and their spouses. Lester also left eight grandchildren: Heather Hardin Shaid, John Hardin, Mark Hardin, Ashley Parman Spencer, Aaron Parman, Preston Parman, Elizabeth Atkins Schabinger, and Anna Atkins. There are four great-grandchildren who will remember him fondly: Ava Spencer, Maddie Spencer, Brice Shaid and Brooks Hardin.
Published in North Dallas Gazette on May 28, 2020