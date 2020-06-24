Home
Thelma May (LEE) GARDNER

GARDNER, Thelma May (Nee LEE) Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 18th June, 2020 Aged 93 Years Much loved wife of Les. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin & Chris, Graham & Margaret, Tony & Carmel and Peter & Christine. Beloved Nana of David, Nick, Mitchell, Carly, Kristen, Simon and their partners. Loved Nana Thel of Jarrah, Zia, Vincent and Estell. Due to current Government Restrictions a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 24, 2020
