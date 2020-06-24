|
|
GARDNER, Thelma May (Nee LEE) Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 18th June, 2020 Aged 93 Years Much loved wife of Les. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin & Chris, Graham & Margaret, Tony & Carmel and Peter & Christine. Beloved Nana of David, Nick, Mitchell, Carly, Kristen, Simon and their partners. Loved Nana Thel of Jarrah, Zia, Vincent and Estell. Due to current Government Restrictions a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 24, 2020