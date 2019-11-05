|
Albert Jacob Hanks, Jr., age 87, of Farnham passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Albert, Jr. was the son of Albert Jacob and Nettie Luckham Hanks. He was a Sawyer with Chesapeake Corporation and a lifetime member of Farnham Baptist Church. Albert, Jr. loved hunting and was an avid bird hunter. He was very much a family man and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marjorie Lewis Hanks; his daughters, Wanda Hanks McGeorge (Howard) and Linda Hanks Ashton (Steve); grandchildren, Drew McGeorge (Lynsie), Kyle Ashton, Lexi Hanks, Tori Hanks, and Mandy McGeorge; great-grandchildren, Aaron McGeorge, Taylor McGeorge, Landon McGeorge, and Chloe McGeorge; a brother, William "Billy" Hanks (Pam); a special cousin, Violet Bartlett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dandridge Albert "Danny" Hanks; grandsons, Mitchell Wade McGeorge and Brad McGeorge; a granddaughter, Kendall Ashton; and his siblings, Pierce, Nettie Mae, Hazel Lee, and Allene.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 1 at Farnham Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Morrison officiating. Interment followed in the Farnham Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to service time at Farnham Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Farnham Baptist Church, P. O. Box 101, Farnham, VA 22460.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 6, 2019