Allene Hanks Bowen

Allene Hanks Bowen Obituary
Allene Hanks Bowen, 85, of Haynesville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was a retired Richmond County Schools Teacher's Aide and was a member of Totuskey Baptist Church.
Allene is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Eugene Bowen, and they would have been married 66 years in September. She is also survived by their two daughters, Sharon Bowen Grogan (David) of Savoy, IL and Kimberly Bowen Dungan of Glen Allen; two brothers, Albert Hanks, Jr. and Billy Hanks; and five grandchildren, Erin, Chelsea, and Ethan Grogan and Devin and Madison Dungan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Jacob Hanks and Nettie Luckham Hanks; brother, Pierce Hanks, Sr. and two sisters, Hazel Lewane and Nettie Mae Marshall.
A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Totuskey Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 1:30 until just prior to the funeral.
Memorial contributions may be made to Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Grayson Smith, 152 Smithville Lane, Warsaw, VA
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 24, 2019
