|
|
Alma Kent Thrift, 94, of Warsaw, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.
She was a retired beautician and was known in the Northern Neck as the "Cake Lady" for baking many delicious and beautiful cakes.
Alma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Mary Ellen Thrift; daughter and son-in-law, Lane and Ray Beasley; four grandchildren, Roy, Bryan, Matt, and Evan and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Frances Dungan Kent; husband, Bernard Evans Thrift; three brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Interment followed at Henderson United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Hospitality Fund, P. O. Box 70, Oldhams, VA 22529.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 28, 2019