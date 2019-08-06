Home

Ann B. Rose


1947 - 2019
Ann B. Rose Obituary
Ann B. Rose 72, of Tappahannock went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton T. and Wilmoth P. Bradshaw and a sister, Mary Martha Bradshaw.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Gerald C. "Jerry" Rose; son, Gerald C. "Chris" Rose, both of Tappahannock; daughters, Alison R. Davis (Tommy) of Jamaica, Va ; Ann Tyler R. Ferrell (Ernest); granddaughter, Haylee R. Ferrell, all of Dunnsville; a stepgrandson, T. C. Davis of Miller's Tavern; and a brother, Clifton B. Bradshaw of Russell Springs, Kentucky.
Ann was a kind and loving wife, mother, and Nana and a kind and loving person to all who had the pleasure to know her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations may be made to or .
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 7, 2019
