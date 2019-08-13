|
Ann Booker Osburn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born on November 8, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Derwin and Averil Richardson Booker of "Mt. Zion" in Lottsburg, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Beverley "Winkie" Osburn and her sisters, Averil Chewning (Bobby) and Margaret "Peggy" Tipton. Ann is survived by her children, Herbert Booker Osburn (Elaine) of Bowlers Wharf, Robert Beverley Osburn, Jr. (Betty), and Rebecca Osburn Sisson (Larry) all of Tappahannock; six grandchildren, Cammie Osburn Vaughan (Brackett), Herbert Booker Osburn, Jr. (Emily), Ann Kramer Osburn Stinchcomb (Corey), Elizabeth Osburn Clark (Michael), Phillip Osburn Sisson, and Ann Bladen Sisson; six great-grandchildren, John Brackett Vaughan V, Parker Osburn Vaughan, Averil Pilcher Vaughan, Sawyer Chase Clark, Susannah Hollis Osburn, and Harper Ann Stinchcomb.
Mrs. Osburn was a graduate of St. Margaret's School and attended Converse College. She was the happiest when surrounded by her loved ones and will always be remembered for being a welcoming hostess. She and Winkie shared a great sense of humor and loved gatherings with family and friends.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P O Box 336, Tappahannock, VA 22560 or Vauter's Episcopal Church, P O Box 154, Loretto, VA 22509. The family wishes to thank all the staff at The Orchard for their many kindnesses and loving care.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 14, 2019