Ann Olivia McCready Vargo, 92, of Richmond, died Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by family and the caring staff of the Hermitage in Richmond. She is survived by her five children, Mary Vargo of Lander, Wyoming; Susan Thompson (David) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; Mark Vargo (Betty) of Tallahassee, Florida; Ann Jones and John Vargo of Richmond, as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Mrs. Vargo was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Frank J. Vargo; by her parents, Thomas Edward McCready and Olivia Billingsley McCready; and by her brother, Thomas E. McCready, Jr. She loved reading and worked for the Fairfax County Public Library in Northern Virginia for 20 years, where she encountered many interesting people and made lifelong friends. Her love of travel with family and friends began during her childhood in a Coast Guard family. She traveled widely in the United States and enjoyed several trips to Europe. She retired to Colonial Beach where she entertained family and friends, looked after the property, and enjoyed the home built by her grandparents on the river. A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 203 Dennison Street, Colonial Beach, Virginia. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Oak Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Virginia Home, 1101 Hampton Street, Richmond, Virginia, 23220. Published in Northern Neck Group on May 22, 2019