Ann Thompson Davis, 77, of Montross, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She loved fishing and arts and crafts. She was a member of Grant United Methodist Church and a former member of the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma Thompson and her husbands, Ralph Davis and Robert Forrest. She is survived by her daughter, Julia Rock; granddaughter, Caitlain Peska (Tony), and great-grandchildren, River and Harlan Peska.
The family received friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Welch Funeral Home, Montross Chapel. A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 222, Montross, VA 22520.
