|
|
Anna Saunders Truesdell departed her Earthly life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with her family by her side after a valiant battle with cancer. Anna was born in Leesburg, Virginia to Robert Bruce Saunders, Sr. and Helen Alvernon Beales Saunders. She was the widow of Ralph Ephraim Truedell, III. Anna was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church in Dunnsville and a retired Pricing Specialist with Lowe's Hardware and Home.
Anna is survived by her daughters Linda Harding (Gary) and Shelby Brooks (Dean); her son Garland Pittman (Kim); her beloved grandchildren: Wayne Harding, David Pittman, Sam Pittman, Caitlyn Pittman and Randy Brooks; her darling great-grandchildren: Morgan Harding, Ava Harding, Jaxson Pittman, Oliver Pittman and Carter Pittman; her sisters: Betty Ruby, Dorothy Atkinson and Patricia Dunn; and fourteen nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sisters Mary Ellen and Joanne Truesdell; her brother Robert Bruce Saunders, Jr., her sister-in-law Iris Saunders; and her brothers-in-law John Wood and Herman Ruby.
Anna loved her family immensely and her God the most! She considered herself to be incredibly blessed in every way in this life but looked forward to her coming time with Jesus.
She loved to paint, quilt, craft and create beautiful pieces for all of her family. She dedicated her life to loving and serving her family, whom all loved her very much.
A memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Ephesus Baptist Church in Dunnsville with the Reverend Larry Schools officiating. Following the memorial will be a tribute to Anna on the Chesapeake Bay that she so dearly loved. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor your fondest memories of Anna by making a donation in her name to Ephesus Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1109, Dunnsville, VA 22454.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 31, 2019