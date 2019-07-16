Anne Powell George of Warsaw passed away peacefully at her home July 11, 2019, five days after her 91st birthday. She was born in Waterview, the daughter of Alexander Clifton Powell, Jr. and Beatrice Truxall Powell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Carlton George, and three children, John George (Ann), Michael George (Martha) and Anne Douglas (James); seven grandchildren, Travis George, Samantha Caputo, Rebecca George, Christopher George, Reamy Chalkey, Carlton Douglas, and Jane Luker; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Danielle George, and four sisters.

She will forever be known for her infectious smile, caring personality and her ability to make everyone around her feel loved. There is no other description more appropriate than "to know her was to love her."

Anne spent most of her life taking care of her family and friends and was very active in her church.

The family would also like to thank her wonderful caregivers for their dedication and support during her extended illness.

A private memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Warsaw.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1093, Warsaw, VA 22572. Published in Northern Neck Group on July 17, 2019