|
|
Anne Tyree Charlton Cooper passed from complications of dementia on July 3, 2019 just six days shy of her 74th birthday. She was the second daughter of Dr. Jaehn B. and Emma Charity Charlton. Anne was born in Nashville, Tennessee on July 9, 1945 during her father's matriculation at Meharry Medical College. The family, which then consisted of Emma, and Anne's older sister Pamela, moved to the Northern Neck of Virginia. Anne began her "growing up" process in Northumberland County, Reedville, Virginia. She attended Central High School where she was a cheerleader and utilized skills learned from Chapman's Dance School to teach other aspiring dancers, including her two younger sisters, Janai and Lei Charlton. After graduating from Virginia Union University, she enjoyed swimming, water skiing, cooking and dancing. Anne became a dedicated and enthusiastic educator in Baltimore, Maryland; Washington, DC, and Richmond, Virginia. In 1976, she met and married Bennett Cooper, Jr. and later moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where she was a social services executive and a licensed massage therapist.
Anne is survived by her husband, Bennett Cooper, Jr.; children Jana Carter-Clark (Vinnie), Bennett Cooper III, Tonya Cooper, and Gina Cooper; and grandchildren, Cecily, Joshua, Reed, Vincent, Lena, Zee Ella, and Davis; her sisters, Pamela Charlton Royal (Frank); Lei Charlton, and Janai Charlton Reed; and brother, Jaehn Albert Charlton (Sandra) and a host of other friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Kevin "Tank" Jon Charlton (Lorna)
Anne was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority; the Epicureans, Pan City Garden Club, NAACP, YWCA and member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Richmond, VA. Anne was filled with a radiant, joyous, fun-loving spirit. She is sorely missed.
Visitation with the family took place at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 26 W. North Bend Rd. Cincinnati Ohio 45216 Thursday, July 11, and was followed by memorial service. Special online Condolences for the family and friends may be left at www.jcbattleandsons.com
A local memorial service date is to be determined.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 31, 2019