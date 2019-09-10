|
Arthur Leroy Mercilliott, 86, of Colonial Beach passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home, surrounded by loving family.
Mr. Mercilliott had retired from the University of Maryland. He was a member of the Dixieland and Colonial Hunt Clubs and loved to hunt and fish. He was known for his sense of humor and cherished time spent with family.
Among his survivors are his wife of 67 years, Phyllis McClanahan Mercilliott; his sons, Michael (Pat), Mark, and Mitch (Liz); his grandchildren, Sean, Eric, Ashley (Austin) and Chris (Blair); his great-grandchildren, Tatiana, Anastasia, Carter, Lela and Cade; his adopted children, Sherrie Taylor and David Taylor; and other friends and relatives.
The family received friends from 11:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with funeral service at noon, followed by interment at Historyland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Riverside Hospice, c/o Riverside Foundation, 701 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Newport News, VA 23606.
Arrangements by Storke Funeral Home – Nash and Slaw Chapel, King George.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 11, 2019