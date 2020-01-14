|
|
Audrey Ann Brann Crowe, 86, of Haynesville, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She retired from Philip Morris, and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Audrey loved the Lord and her church. Audrey enjoyed working in her yard and being outside but more than anything, she loved to make people laugh.
She is survived by her son, William Harvey King, Jr. (Pat) of Haynesville; daughters, Linda A. Collawn (Robert) of Chance, and Debbie S. Cash (Johnny) of Lottsburg; sisters, Irene Jones, Marie Newsome, and Betty Pritchett; seven grandchildren, Frankie Sanford, Jr., Krystal Ambrose, Tommy Hayes, Daniel Hayes, Amanda Hayes, Robbie King, and Kelli Bryant; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Harold W. Brann and Evelyn Stevens Brann; husbands, William Harvey King and Robert Franklin Crowe; son, Kenny King; brothers, Thomas, Louis, William, Wilbur, and Carrington Brann; and sister, Elizabeth VanLandingham.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church at PO Box 641, Callao, VA 22435.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 15, 2020