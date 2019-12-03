|
|
Barbara Ann Berryhill Tricarico, 83, of Richmond, passed away at home on Thanksgiving Eve with loved ones by her side, due to a long-term illness. She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Rocco V. Tricarico, and many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A life-long Virginian, Barbara was born in Vienna, Va. The daughter of Harry J. Berryhill, Sr. and Katherine E. Proctor, she lived much of her life in Northern Virginia before relocating to the Northern Neck and Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s and/or St. Jude's Cancer Hospital.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 4, 2019