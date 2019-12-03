Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Tricarico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Berryhill Tricarico

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Berryhill Tricarico Obituary
Barbara Ann Berryhill Tricarico, 83, of Richmond, passed away at home on Thanksgiving Eve with loved ones by her side, due to a long-term illness. She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Rocco V. Tricarico, and many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A life-long Virginian, Barbara was born in Vienna, Va. The daughter of Harry J. Berryhill, Sr. and Katherine E. Proctor, she lived much of her life in Northern Virginia before relocating to the Northern Neck and Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s and/or St. Jude's Cancer Hospital.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -