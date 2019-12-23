|
Barbara Headley Bowen, 86, of Warsaw, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was a retired Security Guard for Pemberton Security.
Barbara is survived by her son, Andrew "Drew" James, IV (Ketty) of Naples, FL; daughter, Carole Lane of Westport, CT; three grandchildren, Courtney, Jennifer, and James; grand-dog, AliKai; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Boyd Headley and Ruth Gordon Headley; husband, Rev. Lemuel Bowen; three brothers, Hilbert, Charles, and Calvin Headley; and two sisters, Irene Packett and Burneta Bryant.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel in Warsaw with Pastor Robert Nash officiating. Interment was private.
The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Ave, 15th Floor, NY, NY 10017.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 24, 2019