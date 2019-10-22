Home

Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA 22572
(804) 333-3770
Barbara Lumpkin Omohundro

Barbara Lumpkin Omohundro Obituary
Barbara Lumpkin Omohundro, 79, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was an Administrative Assistant for Big L Tire for 35 years and was the Organist for Cobham Park Baptist Church for 60 years. Barbara loved her church and her family with all her heart.
She is survived by her son, Hunter Omohundro (Ann) of Hanover; daughters, Heather Balderson (Alvin) of Warsaw and Helena Omohundro of Montross; brother, Billy Lumpkin; sister, Cathy Thompson; and three granddaughters, Haleigh, Hollie, and Hannah.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Hunter Omohundro, III; and her parents, William Tilton Lumpkin and Edna Hayes Lumpkin.
The Omohundro family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Cobham Park Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held after the visitation with interment following in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cobham Park Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Sanders, PO Box 1355, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 23, 2019
