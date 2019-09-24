Home

Benjamin Franklin Lester Obituary
Benjamin Franklin Lester, 91, passed away on September 17, 2019, at Marry Washington Hospital. Ben is survived by his wife, Cynthia Lester.
Ben and his family took pride in his exemplary 60-year career in law enforcement. Ben enlisted in the United States Maritime Service in 1945 and in 1946, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a Military Policeman during World War II. He followed his military career as a police officer in the ATF, the Alexandria Virginia Police Department, and ultimately retiring in 1991 as Major from the City of Fredericksburg Police Department. After retirement, he spent several years at the City of Fredericksburg Police Department as a Training Consultant.
Ben lived a full and active life. He enjoyed many hobbies such as competitive marksmanship, marathon running, reading, playing the guitar, and boating. His lifelong passion was researching and publishing a biography of his family's genealogy – Shadows of the Past (1653-1997).
Ben will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life is scheduled for September 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Home, 1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg. Condolences can be sent to 11280 Pine Hill Rd., King George VA 22485.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 25, 2019
