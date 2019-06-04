Home

Welch Funeral Home Montross Chapel
17546 Kings Hwy
Montross, VA 22520
(804) 493-8770
Benton Terry Lusk, Jr.

Benton Terry Lusk, Jr. Obituary
Benton Terry Lusk, Jr., 75, of Kinsale, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was retired from Benafuel Coal Co, in West Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Judy Buckhanan Lusk; son, Wayne Terry Lusk (Diana) of El Paso, TX; daughters, Dolly Malwitz of Alexandria, VA and Brenda G. Wendell (Karl) of Colonial Beach and sisters; Betty Humphery (George) of Ormond Beach, FL and Linda Long (Rick) of Bluefield, WV. He is also survived by grandchildren, Karl Wendell IV, Korey Wendell, Autumn Wendell, Rachel Donahue, Jeslaine Nevarez, and Marylyn Lusk and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Blanche Gray Lusk, and a sister, Juanita Elledge.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Montross Chapel. Interment will be at Currioman Baptist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benton Lusk Memorial Fund, c/o Welch Funeral Home, 17546 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22520.
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 5, 2019
