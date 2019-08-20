|
|
Bernard Brian Headley, 54, of Warsaw, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He was a member of Warsaw United Methodist Church. Formally a self employed painter, Brian was a talented artist who enjoyed woodworking projects, especially Holiday projects with his mom. Brian loved the Dallas Cowboys but mostly just enjoyed picking with his family who are all Redskin fans. However, nothing brought a smile to his face more than his daughter, Kendall, whom he adored.
In addition to his loving daughter, Kendall, of Westmoreland County, Brian is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Henderson (Al) of Wicomico Church and Debbie Sylva of Tappahannock; nephews, Joey Sichol (Julie) and Austin Sichol (Sarah); niece, Michelle Hence (Delvin) and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Alzerine Headley.
The family received friends Thursday, August 15, from 5:30 to
7 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel. A memorial service was held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Richmond County Little League, PO Box 608, Warsaw, VA 22572 or Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 626, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 21, 2019