Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA 22572
(804) 333-3770
Bertha Bryant Rose Obituary
Bertha Bryant Rose, 81, of Warsaw departed her Earthly life Saturday, July 6. 2019. She was the daughter of Lunsford F. Bryant, Sr. and Sarah Frances Forrester Bryant and the widow of Donald V. Rose.
Bertha is survived by her sons, Donald Wayne Rose and Joseph Craig Rose of Haynesville; her daughters, Cynthia Rose Franklin of Haynesville and Kimberly Rose Hillman of Warsaw; her brothers, Roland Chester Bryant of Warsaw and Lunsford Franklin Bryant, Jr. of Tappahannock and her sister, Linda B. Sanders of Warsaw. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren. Bertha was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Donald V. Rose; her brothers, Leonard Bryant and Franklin Bryant and her sister Alice F. Sanford.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of her life and she was devoted to them. Bertha loved a good yard sale! She appreciated flowers and birds very much; especially hummingbirds, cardinals and owls. She was a warm person and dedicated her life to making a loving home for her husband and children.
Services for Bertha were held Tuesday, July 9. 2019 at 2 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home – Marks Chapel with Rev. Jason Patrick officiating. Her family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Rappahannock Baptist Church Cemetery. Her family asks that you honor your memories of Bertha by making a donation to the Rappahannock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. P.O. Box 991, Montross, VA 22520.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 10, 2019
