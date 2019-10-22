|
|
Betty Delano Grubb, 98, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Our beloved mother has entered the Kingdom of Heaven to join her husband of 55 years, Taylor I. Grubb, Sr.; her brother, Paul O. Delano; her sister, Virginia M. Delano; her stepsister, Hilda D. Sanders; and other predeceased family members. Betty was born November 24, 1920, the third child of Cleveland O. Delano and Ann Elizabeth Muse Delano. Betty grew up in Warsaw, graduating from Warsaw High School, then attending Smithdeal Massey Business College to receive her training as an office secretary. Following graduation, she took a position with the U.S. Government. In 1951, with the birth of her first child, Betty paused her professional occupation and began her career as mother and homemaker. She excelled in this new career, which lasted for many years through the stages of mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Taylor I. Grubb, Jr. (Ellen) and Gary W. Grubb (Crystal); three grandchildren, Taylor I. Grubb, III, Brian D. Grubb (Tracie), and Samuel D. Grubb (Blair); six great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Stella, Wyatt, Kaitlyn, Merritt, and Cassidy; one step-great-grandchild, Scarlett Hatfield; as well as countless nephews and nieces with their families.
Betty was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church during her early years, and First Baptist Church Richmond following her move to Richmond and her marriage in their chapel. In Richmond, she served the church faithfully as a member of the congregation, the WMU group, the Bonoth Bible class, and eventually as secretary for the youth minister. In her retirement she enjoyed social activities including square dancing, travel, and many parties or gatherings with friends.
Our family received friends and visitors Monday, October 21, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd, Richmond. A memorial service was held at First Baptist Church - Chapel, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond Tuesday, October 22, at 1:30 p.m., followed by a reception in Flamming Hall. Interment to be private.
The family of Betty Grubb would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Hope and Hospice Community Care for the exceptional compassionate care she received leading up to her transition to the eternal life. Memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 23, 2019