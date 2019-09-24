|
Betty Jean "Betsy" Holm Milstead, 85, of Lively passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home. She was born November 28, 1933 in Lakeland Florida, the daughter of Frank and Clara Holm. She married the love of her life, Reverend Carlton Milstead on May 18, 1956. They were married for 63 years. Betsy was a loving devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her faith and family were her deepest passions and she was always sharing positive and inspirational thoughts to lift others up.
After graduating from Lakeland High School she attended Carson Newman College where she met her future husband, Carlton Milstead. After marrying, their pastorates included Arvonia Baptist Church, Buckingham Baptist Church, Bruington Baptist Church and finally the church fields of Lebanon, Norwood and Providence Baptist Churches in Lancaster County, Virginia. In 2019 they celebrated their 50th anniversary at this church field. Their love for their church families and the love received in return has always been greatly appreciated.
Betsy was an English teacher in the King William and Lancaster County School Systems for many years and greatly enjoyed her students and participating in school activities. Students continue to share about the love and care she exhibited to them while teaching. She enjoyed quiet times at home and with her grandchildren sharing her talents of painting and artwork.
Betsy is survived by her husband, Carlton; sons, David of Richmond, Michael of Fredericksburg, and John and wife, Jennifer of Lakeland, Fla.; granddaughters, Charity, Bethany, Grace, and Leah; great-grandchildren, Angel, Brent, Christopher, and Diamond; niece, Cindy Rogers and nephew, Guerry Holm. Betsy was preceded in death by her brother, Guerry Holm, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a. m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Lebanon Baptist Church, Alfonso. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 1712 Lara Road, Lancaster, VA 22503.
