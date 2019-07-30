|
|
Betty Marie Wilson of Warsaw passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1927 and was the daughter of Daniel Robert and Dorothy Marie Hayes.
She is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Rose Garrison (Bill) and Suzanne Marie Snyder (Philip); four grandchildren, Michael Lane Beaton (Stephanie), Pamela Marie Beaton, Zebulan Philip Snyder (Megan), and Bryce Nelson Manuel; five great-grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Harrison, Kyle and Sabrina; and one great-great-grandchild, Presley.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Marshall Wilson, Jr.
She will forever be known for her sweet smile and disposition. She was a loving member of Warsaw United Methodist Church and was active with the United Methodist Women's group. She loved her family dearly and felt it was her calling to be an exceptional wife and mother.
Betty resided at the Orchard in Warsaw for the last five years. She enjoyed her time there and made many friends. The family would like to thank the staff at the Orchard for the wonderful care she received and for all the fun she had there over the years. A special thanks goes to the caregiver "angels" that stayed with our Mom and loved and comforted her as her health declined. There is a special place in Heaven for each of you.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Warsaw United Methodist Church with the Rev. Daniel Burch officiating. A reception followed the service in the social hall.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Warsaw United Methodist Church.
Interment was held at Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery in Caroline County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warsaw United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 291, Warsaw, VA 22572 or Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 18580 Partlow Road, Beaverdam, VA 23015.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 31, 2019