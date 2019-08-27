Home

Caitlin Banker, 32, formerly of Tappahannock, died suddenly on June 29, in Bradenton, Florida. She joins her brother, Richard A. Banker Jr. in Heaven.
She is survived by her son, Noah; her mother, Denise Nyecki of St. Petersburg, Florida; her father, Richard A. Banker, D.C. of Tappahannock; her two brothers, Patrick of Tappahannock and Ian of Aiken, S.C.; and a niece, Zoey of Tappahannock. She will be greatly missed.
A ceremony of Caitlin's life was held privately by friends and family in St. Petersburg, Florida. Please send condolence in the form of donations to the .
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 28, 2019
