Carolann M. Wright, 84, of Heathsville, Virginia, formerly of Lorton, Va. passed away July 8, 2019.
She is survived by her sons, Peter Wright (Barney), Andy Wright (Olivia) and Chip Wright (Alesia); three grandchildren, Adison, Konnor and Angela and a great granddaughter, Kaylie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Wright, Sr., her partner, Terry Munro, brother, Marty Mulheron and her grandson, David Wright.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p. m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Virginia. Interment will follow the service at Historic Christ Church Burying Grounds. Family will receive friends 2-3 p. m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 17, 2019