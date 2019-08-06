|
Caroleen Hipps Williams passed away in her sleep in Chase City, Virginia at the age of 97. Caroleen was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Marvin Williams; two grandsons, Steve Thomas Campbell and Jason Randolph Williams, her five brothers, Vernon, Alfred, Ezra, Morris, and Jim; and seven sisters, Jessie, Arta, Iris, Irene, Mary, Cora, and Nettie. She is survived by her five children, Kerry Campbell (Arnold-deceased) of Clarksville, Marshall Williams (Sue) of Williamsburg, Hilda Driggs (David) of Montross, Roger Williams (Jane) of Chester, and Scott Williams (Patty) of Blountsville, AL; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Caroleen spent the early years of her life working at the Shoe Factory and Shirt Factory in Chase City. In 1938 she married the love of her life, Marvin Williams, and they spent the next 30 years in Chase City raising their five children. Caroleen and Marvin were long-time members of Black Branch Baptist Church. In 1968 they relocated with their youngest, Scott, to Richmond, Va. where Caroleen was an active member of Falling Creek Baptist Church. Caroleen was a shining example of hard work and Christian beliefs. Before retiring, Caroleen worked at Grants Department store and UKROPS Supermarket. Caroleen always regretted quitting school when she was a young girl and was so proud of the fact that at the young age of 68, she got her GED and started piano lessons proving you are never too old to achieve your goals. In 2009 Caroleen moved to Montross where she resided with her daughter, Hilda, and son-in law, David. While living with them Caroleen attended Beulah Baptist Church and grew very fond of Beulah and its' members. She went on to live with Marshall and Sue in Williamsburg in 2014 and Roger and Jane in Chester in 2018. But recently, she was so excited at the thought of moving back to Chase City and to the home that Marvin had built for her. Her youngest son, Scott, and his wife, Patty, have recently purchased her old homeplace and they were updating it. Unfortunately, she passed away before moving back in.
Caroleen will be remembered as the matriarch of a Christian family whom she lovingly cherished. She treasured family get-togethers; any occasion to spend time with family was important to her. She was a great cook and she loved to feed you. Her family will miss her greatly but we take comfort in the assurance of her salvation by God's word. Funeral services were held 3:00 pm Tuesday at Black Branch Baptist Church. Interment followed in the Black Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 7, 2019