Carolyn Jean "Nana" Ford Shelton, 77, of Reedville passed away after a short illness on November 15, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She left behind her loving husband of 60 years, Jack Shelton; her devoted son, John Shelton; her adoring daughter, Nicole Shelton Harding and her husband, Rich Harding; a niece, Ashley Ford Payne; and last, but certainly not least, the light of her life, Reagan "Frog" Harding. Reagan made Carolyn "Nana." They were two peas in a pod; they did everything together. You would often find them in the same chair eating oyster crackers. When anyone spoke to Nana, Reagan was always her favorite topic of discussion. They loved planning the menu for holiday dinners, and always ate all the hard crabs and wouldn't share.
Funeral services will be private. The family will host a catered open house on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at their home at 153 Edwards Lane in Reedville from two to five p.m. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice. Your love, care and compassion made our loss more bearable.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please send donations to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 129 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 20, 2019