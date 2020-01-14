|
Carroll Sandy Wilkins, age 63, of Farnham passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.
He was born May 5, 1956 to Talmage Franklin and Julia Wilkins. Carroll was an Assistant Manager at Food Lion.
He is survived by two sons, Troy Wilkins (Joanie) and Craig Wilkins (Shelby); four grandchildren, Morgan Wilkins, Jonathan Douglas, Jessica Johnson, and Shana Deagle; and four great-grandchildren, Cohan Moody, Layne McCoy, Trace Hescox, and Holden Douglas.
Carroll was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mutter Wilkins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Totuskey Baptist Church with Rev. David Dunaway officiating
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at Totuskey Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 1834, Merrifield, VA 22116.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 15, 2020