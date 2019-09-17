Home

St. Paul's Episcopal Church
259 Church Street
Woodville, MS 39669
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Churchyard
Woodville,, VA
Catherine Meade Fletcher Littleton


November 18, 1946 - 2019
Catherine Meade Fletcher Littleton Obituary
On Saturday, August 17th, 2019, Catherine Meade Fletcher Littleton, "Cathy" of Coles Point, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the age of 72, with her children by her side. She was born on November 18, 1946 to James William Fletcher II and Mildred Thornton Fletcher and grew up on Thornton Hill Farm in Woodville, Virginia. She went to the Calvert School in Warrenton, Virginia, St. Mary's in the Mountains in Littleton, New Hampshire and Montesano in Gstaad, Switzerland. She then attended Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) in Richmond and later moved to Middleburg, Virginia to raise her children. She delighted and excelled in cooking, entertaining and taking and sharing her photographs. Throughout her early years she was an avid skier, foxhunter, point to point jockey, motorcyclist, boater and sports fisherwoman, shining at anything she tried. In her later years, she took joy in spending time with friends, helping those in need and tending to her home and her flowers. She was also a member of the Coles Point Methodist Church. She would say she was "full of life and honest emotions", but also with a great sense of humor and a pure heart. She is survived by her children, Camden M. Littleton, of Charlottesville, Virginia and Trowbridge M. Littleton of Middleburg, Virginia, and her four siblings; Mildred F. Slater, of Upperville, Virginia, Louise F. Tayloe, of Charlottesville, Virginia, James W. Fletcher IlI, of Sperryville, Virginia and Stuart F. Trope, of Richmond, Virginia, and her dog, Buford. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 11:00am in the St. Paul's Episcopal Churchyard in Woodville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Catherine F. Littleton to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or The . https://www.cancer.org/
