Charles H. Hill, Jr., 87, of Montross, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was retired as maintenance supervisor at BAE Contractor, Dahlgren and a member of Rappahannock Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Charles "Chuck" Hill, III and wife, Robyn, of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Stefanie Hill and Courtney Barnes and husband, Chris, and two great-grandchildren, Harrison Barnes and Asher Click, and sister, Irma Matthews of Phoenix, MD.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Rachel Jenkins Hill and his parents, Charles H. Hill and Lucy C. Hill.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Rappahannock Baptist Church with Pastor Wade Wilkins officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Charles Sanders, Motley Norris, Tommy Moss, Bill Jones, Chip Jones, and Chip Mathews. Honorary pallbearers were Bruce Fawver, Les Sisson, Bobby Reamy, Billy Sydnor, Charles Hinson, and William Hinson
Memorial contributions may be made to Rappahannock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Fawver, 1106 Oak Row Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 10, 2019