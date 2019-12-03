|
|
May 29, 2019 – November 29, 2019
Charlotte Barrett, 73, of Warsaw began her new journey with the Lord on November 29, 2019, leaving her family at her side.
On May 29, 1946, she was the blessing given to Floyd A. and Vera L. Bartlett; and now, Charlotte is reunited with her parents again at the pearly gates of Heaven.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, William H. "Bill" Barrett, her loving daughter, Tammy Payne (Donald); two grandchildren whom she adored, D.J. Payne and Brittany Payne (Sam McGill), and her beloved Pomeranians, Sadie and Princess.
Charlotte graduated from Rappahannock High School in 1965. She was known for her outgoing and outspoken personality, which people loved that quality about her. She would be filled with excitement when there were gatherings, cook-outs, Bingo games and with having quality time with those she loved. Charlotte enjoyed people, she loved to tell her jokes to make them smile and laugh.
Being the person she was, Charlotte became a cashier, allowing her to work with the public. She worked at Rose's in Tappahannock long ago, the Blue & Gray Supermarket and Harris's, both in Montross, just to name a few. In time Charlotte ventured out to start her own business in direct sales to become your devoted "Avon Representative," another opportunity to meet new people and potential friends. She continued her business until recently when she knew it was time to stop.
Charlotte was full of life, joy, laughs, and had a whole lot of love for those who crossed her path. To Charlotte the most important blessing of her life was her FAMILY.
A funeral service will be held at Welcome Grove Baptist Church, Warsaw on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond County Department of Emergency Services (Rescue Squad), 152 Community Park Dr., Warsaw, Virginia 22572, or the , P O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 4, 2019