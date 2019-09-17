Home

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Coan Baptist Church
Heathsville, VA
Christopher Wayne Swann
Christopher Wayne Swann, passed on to a better life on July 1, 2019 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Angie; his daughter, Brittany Swann; sister, Lisa Steele, her husband, Greg, and their daughter, Miranda; and his step-daughter, Katie Lawson. He is also survived by his aunt, Norma Deane Anderson and his uncle, Charles Marvin Swann.
He was predeceased by his father, Irving Wayne Swann; his mother, Phyllis Reynolds Sisson, and his grandparents, Irving and Pauline Swann.
A memorial service will be held at Coan Baptist Church in Heathsville, Virginia on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Northern Neck Group from Sept. 18 to Sept. 26, 2019
