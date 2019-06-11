Home

Clarence William "Juice" McKenney

Clarence William "Juice" McKenney Obituary
Clarence William "Juce" McKenney, 74, of Montross, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was a member of Nomini Baptist Church, a self-employed waterman, a member of Ducks Unlimited and an avid decoy carver. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Donald and Ann Lillian McKenney.
He is survived by a daughter Shannon Page Harrison and her companion James Elliott Packett, Sr. of Montross, eight grandchildren, Albert Page Harrison, Austin Harrison, Joshua Harrison, Jared Harrison, Taylor Blackwell, James Elliott Packett,, Jr. Courtney Packett and Jennie Packett. He is also survived by a great-grandson Brantlee Blackwell.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 10, 2019 at Nomini Baptist Church, Montross. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends immediately prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nomini Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 186, Montross, VA 22520
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 12, 2019
