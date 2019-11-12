Home

Clay "Umpy" Mingo took his last breath on November 6, 2019, in the house he built, surrounded by loved ones. He is joining his son, Willy; mother, Joanne; father, Horace; and brother, Louie. He leaves behind his wife, Denise; son, Brad and his wife, Gina, along with their children, Brandon, Tessa, and Taylor; daughter, Heather and companion, Tim; son, Max and partner, Amanda; daughter in law, Jessica and her children, Brie, Erin, and Joey; brother, Jed and his wife, Barbara; brother, Stanley and his wife, Jane; and sister, Cathy. A jack-of-all-trades and the greatest spinner of yarns, his charm is already dearly missed by all who knew him. His legacy will live on in stories that he surely would tell better. Celebration of his life was held November 9, from 2-5 p.m. at Tim's at Cole's Point. Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 13, 2019
