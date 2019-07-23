Clifford "Campbell" Brann, Jr., 77, of Lottsburg, passed away passed away from stage 4 lung cancer on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for English Construction, a lifetime member of Cull Hunt Club, which was his favorite hobby in which to partake, and a member of Gibeon Baptist Church. Campbell loved people and had lots of friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Bonnie Myers and Tanya Crabbe (Brian); sister-in-law, Sandra Brann; brother-in-law, David Rainier; nieces, Terri Sellers (Shannon), Kim Hall (Chris), and Candy Brann-Siegel; nephews, Donnie and Matt Smith, Eddie (Sandi) and Todd Brann; aunt, Dolly B. Brann Nickel; great-niece and hunting partner, McKenzie Stargell; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins and his loving companion, Miss Priss.

Campbell was preceded in death by his father, Clifford C. Brann, Sr.; mother, Catherine Brann Bromley; step-father, Raymond "Preacher" Bromley; sisters, Ann Bromley Smith and Carolyn Bromley Rainier; brother, Edward E. Brann; niece, Lisa Smith and special niece, Mandy Myers.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel in Haynesville. Interment followed the funeral service at Gibeon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lee-Davis High School with Mandy Myers Scholarship Fund in the memo line, at 7052 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.

The family would like to share Campbell's request that attendants dress comfortably and casually and any hunters are encouraged to wear blaze orange or camouflage. Published in Northern Neck Group on July 24, 2019