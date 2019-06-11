|
|
Columbus Burnell "Pete" Coates, 89, of Warsaw passed away June 4, 2019. He retired from Virginia Department of Transportation and was a member of Welcome Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for 61 years. After retirement, he enjoyed farming.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty L. Coates; daughters, Joyce "JoJo" Coates and Florence Jones (Chester), all of Warsaw. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Coates and by his beloved cat, Tuffy.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Welcome Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Willard Bowen and Rev. Duane Shepherd officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Jim Hall, Charles Sanford, Robert Schools, William Saunders, Sr., Fred Watson, Jr., Bill Self, Keith Morris, and Larry Wheaton. Honorary pallbearers were William Saunders, Jr., Larry Jenkins , Colby Jenkins, and Chester Bryant.
Memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Grove Baptist Church, 7368 Newland Road, Warsaw, VA 22572 or Newland Fire House #3, PO Box 1232, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 12, 2019