Cora Blanche Packett Farmer, 87, of Colonial Beach passed on November 8, 2019. Cora was born June 16, 1932 in Richmond to Lloyd D. Packett, Sr. and Sadye Blanche Vernon Packett. She was raised in Warsaw. Cora worked as a telephone operator at NSWCDD in Dahlgren and retired in July 1992 as a financial analyst for the Defense Telecommunication Service at the Pentagon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Sr., early in their marriage. She raised their four children as a single parent. Through challenging times and limited resources, Cora was able to manage her finances to allow her to assist her children and grandchildren in time of need. She was an independent spirit and will be missed. Cora has gone to heaven at the age of 87.
Cora was also preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Sadye Packett, and her siblings, Helen, Eli, Allen, Marie, Robert, Eunice, Billy, Johnny, and Lloyd Jr. Cora's legacy includes a host of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who will always cherish her memory. Sharing in her loss are her children, Emory Jr. (Elaine), Jeanne, Timmy (Wanda), Cindy (Bob); her grandchildren, Dianna (Chad), Shannon (Eric), Jeffrey, Megan, and Alex; her great-grandchildren Autumn and Abby, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She wished to have a memorial celebration of life filled with happy memories and stories at a later date in Tappahannock in lieu of a funeral service. Donations can be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice in her name if desired.
