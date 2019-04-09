Dabney Overton, Jr., Esq., 82, of Linville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his residence. Dabney was born March 22, 1937 in Newport News, the son of Dabney and Henrietta Mallory Overton. He entered the University of Virginia at the age of 16 and graduated from UVA School of Law at 19. He served as President of the Law School and was a former Richmond County Commonwealth's Attorney. Mr. Overton continued in private practice until the age of 80. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren.

Dabney is survived by his wife, Donna Miller; daughters, Mallory Overton McKendry of Staunton and Hannah Overton Tiffany of Warsaw; a sister, Annie Haile of Portland, Oregon; and granddaughters, Emma Taylor, Lizzie Schmidt, and Maybelle Duguet.

In addition to his parents, Dabney Sr. and Henrietta Mallory Overton, he was preceded in death by his sons, Dabney Overton III and Charles Overton.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren, 10589 Mt. Zion Rd, Linville, VA 22834. The family will receive friends afterwards.

Memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1093, Warsaw, VA 22572.

